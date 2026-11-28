State Street Corp decreased its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,379,084 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,393,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.95% of GATX worth $234,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 3.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 407 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GATX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GATX

GATX Stock Down 0.2%

GATX stock opened at $185.86 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $205.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.46. GATX had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $592.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 10.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. GATX's payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, CEO Robert Lyons sold 12,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $2,281,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,510 shares in the company, valued at $10,510,860. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177.60. This represents a 99.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,551 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor that owns and leases freight railcars and locomotives to railroads, shippers and other customers. Its services include fleet management, maintenance and repair, helping customers transport commodities and industrial products by rail. The company serves customers in North America and international markets, including Europe and India. Through its portfolio management activities, GATX also invests in assets such as aircraft engines, including through joint ventures.

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