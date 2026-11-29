State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,308 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 1,649,264 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.17% of Kirby worth $216,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kirby by 488.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 477 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KEX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kirby from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kirby from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Grzebinski sold 18,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $2,587,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,295,848.92. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $127.43 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.86. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $977.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.84 million. Kirby had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a marine transportation and engine services company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Its marine transportation business moves bulk liquid products by tank barge, including petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, chemicals and agricultural products. Kirby operates on U.S. inland waterways and along the coast, serving customers in markets that include the Gulf Coast and other domestic regions. The company traces its history to 1921, when it was established as Kirby Petroleum Company.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kirby, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kirby wasn't on the list.

While Kirby currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report