State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,358,848 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,658,744 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.78% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $254,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Oceanic Investment Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.0% in the third quarter. Oceanic Investment Management LTD now owns 46,799 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,062 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 52.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,217 shares of the company's stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 47,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Freedom Broker raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is a global cruise company that operates three brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Its businesses offer ocean cruises, onboard dining and entertainment, shore excursions and other guest services, with experiences ranging from contemporary voyages to premium and luxury travel. The company's history traces to Norwegian Cruise Line, founded in 1966 as Norwegian Caribbean Line. Its brands sail itineraries to destinations around the world, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and Asia, as well as other regions.

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