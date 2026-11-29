State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT - Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 1,726,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.01% of Sensient Technologies worth $223,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.74. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $455.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 4.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sensient Technologies's payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sensient Technologies from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensient Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sensient Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures and markets colors, flavors and other specialty ingredients for food, beverage and consumer product companies. Its offerings include natural and synthetic color solutions, flavor systems, extracts and related ingredients tailored to customers' products and applications. The company serves customers around the world through operations in multiple regions. Its products are used in food and beverages as well as in areas such as personal care, household products and pharmaceuticals.

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