State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR - Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,518,016 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,627,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.18% of Avantor worth $323,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 5.08%. Avantor's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a global provider of products and services used in life sciences, advanced technology and applied materials. Its customers include biopharmaceutical and healthcare companies, laboratories, universities and manufacturers. The company supplies chemicals, reagents, laboratory consumables and equipment, as well as materials used in biopharmaceutical production. Avantor also provides services such as procurement, inventory management and support for laboratory and production operations.

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