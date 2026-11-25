State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517,006 shares of the company's stock after selling 218,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.66% of Globe Life worth $582,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $987,901,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479,093 shares of the company's stock worth $576,312,000 after buying an additional 2,123,282 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $122,971,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $121,638,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Globe Life Stock Up 0.3%

Globe Life stock opened at $155.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $163.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.15. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Majors sold 14,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,958.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,046,501.68. This trade represents a 26.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Hensley sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,700,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,146.88. The trade was a 44.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Globe Life from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc. is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that provides life and supplemental health insurance through its subsidiaries. Its products include term and whole life insurance, Medicare Supplement insurance, and supplemental health coverage such as accident, cancer, and critical illness policies. The company distributes insurance through a mix of exclusive agents, independent agents, and direct marketing. Its operating companies include Globe Life and Accident Insurance Company, American Income Life, Liberty National, Family Heritage Life, and United American.

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