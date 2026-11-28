State Street Corp trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX - Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 2,280,189 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.05% of Southwest Gas worth $239,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 51,531 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $810,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Gas from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Julie Williams sold 2,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $204,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,874.50. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $90.23 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $298.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.6450 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Southwest Gas's dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is a holding company whose principal business is the regulated distribution of natural gas through its subsidiary, Southwest Gas Corporation. The utility delivers natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Southwest Gas Corporation serves communities in Arizona, Nevada and parts of California. Its operations include maintaining and upgrading the pipelines and other infrastructure used to transport natural gas to customers. The utility traces its history to 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

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