State Street Corp lowered its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536,008 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,504,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.98% of Casella Waste Systems worth $203,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,093,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,769 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 29.5% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 50,991 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered Casella Waste Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.41 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $559.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael Burke sold 1,100 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $104,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,299,441.66. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional waste management company that provides solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services. Its offerings also include organics processing and other resource management services for residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company serves communities across the northeastern United States, including New England and parts of New York and Pennsylvania. Its operations include waste collection routes, transfer stations, landfills, recycling facilities, and composting and other organics processing sites.

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