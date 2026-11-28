State Street Corp lowered its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355,078 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,897,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.93% of Flutter Entertainment worth $250,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvus Asset Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,097,267. Amundi lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 463.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,059,906 shares of the company's stock worth $210,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,601,605 shares of the company's stock worth $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the period. WGI DM LLC lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. WGI DM LLC now owns 961,047 shares of the company's stock worth $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 485,678 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter.

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Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $229.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.50). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLUT

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jeremy Jackson sold 1,762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $172,429.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,894,432.72. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $81,598.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,937.92. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $1,913,427. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment is a global sports betting and online gaming company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Its brands offer online and retail sports wagering, casino games, poker, and other gaming products, subject to local regulations. The company's portfolio includes FanDuel in the United States, Paddy Power and Betfair in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sportsbet in Australia, PokerStars in multiple markets, and Sisal in Italy. Its services include sportsbook platforms, online casino games, poker, and—in Betfair's case—betting exchange services.

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