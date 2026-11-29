State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758,057 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 289,873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.69% of Wynn Resorts worth $219,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,566,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,504,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,219,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wynn Resorts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.29.

View Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $70.79 and a 12-month high of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Wynn Resorts's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Wynn Resorts's payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer and operator of luxury integrated resorts. Its properties combine casino gaming with hotel accommodations, restaurants, retail, entertainment, spa services and convention facilities. Founded in 2002, the company operates resorts in Las Vegas and Macau, including Wynn Las Vegas, Encore Las Vegas, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. It also operates Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts. Craig Billings has served as Wynn Resorts' chief executive officer since 2022. The company's business focuses on hospitality and gaming, with its resorts serving leisure and business travelers across the United States and Macau.

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