State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO - Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102,325 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,954,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Southern Copper worth $628,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company's stock.

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Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 51.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Southern Copper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. Weiss Ratings lowered Southern Copper from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a $163.27 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.98 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $159.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated mining company focused primarily on the exploration, mining, processing, and refining of copper. Its operations also produce molybdenum, zinc, lead, silver, and other mineral products. The company operates mines and processing facilities in Peru and Mexico, including the Toquepala and Cuajone operations in Peru and the Buenavista and La Caridad operations in Mexico. Its activities extend across the mining and metals value chain, from extracting ore to producing refined metals and concentrates.

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