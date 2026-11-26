State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593,036 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 3,024,526 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.11% of Gartner worth $483,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $985,243,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $676,246,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 60.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,771 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $122,519,000 after buying an additional 290,499 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $74,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $51,262,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts: Sign Up

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $185.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.25 and a 52 week high of $256.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.75. Gartner had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 2,287.71%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $181.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut Gartner from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $206.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP John Rinello sold 888 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $157,779.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at $503,900.48. This trade represents a 23.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Gartner

Investors following IT have been watching these headlines:

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. is a global research and advisory company that provides business and technology leaders with insights to support decision-making. Its research covers areas such as information technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, finance, human resources, and supply chain management. The company offers research subscriptions, advisory services, consulting, and conferences. Its research includes tools and analysis such as Magic Quadrants and Hype Cycles, which help organizations assess markets, technologies, and potential vendors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gartner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gartner wasn't on the list.

While Gartner currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report