State Street Corp trimmed its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789,824 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,046,756 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.23% of Mercury Systems worth $314,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 438,654 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 326,264 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,946,000 after buying an additional 144,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mercury Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.00.

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Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Steven Ratner sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $338,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,628,930.25. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,557,796. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,560 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $128.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc. develops and supplies secure processing systems and subsystems for the aerospace and defense industries. Its products include embedded computing, signal processing, radio-frequency and microwave components, and other technologies used to process and manage critical data. The company's technologies support applications such as radar, electronic warfare, communications, avionics, and command-and-control systems. Mercury works with defense contractors and government customers, providing components and systems designed for use in demanding environments.

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