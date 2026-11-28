State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,051,306 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.86% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $272,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2,421.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the company's stock worth $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 522,424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,803,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,622,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 102.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 620,915 shares of the company's stock worth $55,038,000 after buying an additional 314,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 241,660 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSXY opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $116.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSXY. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria's Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Insider Activity at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, insider Melinda McAfee sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $692,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 156,817 shares in the company, valued at $15,509,201.30. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co. is a specialty retailer focused on intimate apparel, lingerie, sleepwear, beauty and personal-care products. Its brands include Victoria's Secret and PINK, which offer apparel and related products through stores and digital channels. The company serves customers primarily in the United States and Canada, with an international presence through company-operated stores and partners. Its business traces its roots to a lingerie retailer founded in 1977; Victoria's Secret & Co. became an independent publicly traded company after separating from L Brands in 2021.

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