State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438,644 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,315,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.37% of DT Midstream worth $413,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 647,683 shares of the company's stock worth $77,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 637,845 shares of the company's stock worth $76,203,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 38.0% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 522,558 shares of the company's stock worth $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 143,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 11.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,156 shares of the company's stock worth $47,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Stephen Baker acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.28 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,308 shares in the company, valued at $374,730.24. The trade was a 17.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of DTM opened at $115.85 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.46 and a 12-month high of $152.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. DT Midstream's payout ratio is currently 76.52%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream is an independent natural gas infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates pipelines, gathering systems and storage facilities. Its services connect natural gas producers with utilities, power generators, industrial customers and other markets. The company's assets include interstate pipelines and underground storage in the Midwest, as well as gathering and transportation systems serving producing regions such as the Appalachian Basin and Louisiana's Haynesville shale area.

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