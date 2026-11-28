State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,906,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.38% of Ralliant worth $258,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ralliant by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,834 shares of the company's stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 496,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,707,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,587,000.

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Insider Activity at Ralliant

In related news, CEO Tamara Newcombe sold 12,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $869,040.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,586,540.46. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 42,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $2,824,812.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,122,690.88. The trade was a 47.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,596 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralliant Price Performance

NYSE RAL opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralliant Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ralliant's payout ratio is presently -1.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Ralliant from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ralliant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ralliant

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant Corporation is an industrial technology company focused on precision instrumentation, electronic test and measurement, and sensing and monitoring solutions. Its products help customers test and develop electronic systems, measure physical conditions, and monitor equipment and processes. The company's portfolio includes brands such as Tektronix and Keithley, which provide oscilloscopes, signal and source measurement instruments, and related testing tools. Ralliant also offers sensors and monitoring technologies used in industrial and other applications.

Further Reading

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