State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON - Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620,794 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,210,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.67% of Sonoco Products worth $225,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $9,599,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SON stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Sonoco Products's dividend payout ratio is currently -93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Zacks Research cut Sonoco Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Sonoco Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company is a global packaging company headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina. Founded in 1899 as Southern Novelty Company, it began by making paper cones for the textile industry and later expanded into a broad range of packaging products and services. The company makes consumer and industrial packaging, including composite cans, rigid paper containers, metal packaging, paperboard tubes and cores, and protective packaging. Its products serve customers in markets such as food, beverages, consumer goods, and manufacturing.

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