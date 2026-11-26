State Street Corp trimmed its stake in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL - Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,355,054 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,295,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.79% of MaxLinear worth $393,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 58.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 36.6% in the third quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Susquehanna set a $70.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MXL

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $42.05 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 3.97. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business's revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc will post 1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs radio-frequency, analog and mixed-signal components, as well as system-on-chip products. Its technologies are used to move and process data in broadband, wireless, wired-networking and infrastructure applications. The company's products support equipment such as broadband access devices, Wi-Fi systems, Ethernet and optical networking equipment, and wireless infrastructure. MaxLinear sells to customers around the world, including communications equipment manufacturers and other technology companies.

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