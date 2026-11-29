State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375,408 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,081,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.59% of Scholar Rock worth $211,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,175,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth approximately $123,279,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth approximately $53,474,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth approximately $30,540,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,236,837 shares of the company's stock worth $109,891,000 after purchasing an additional 462,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 146,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $6,112,482.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,380,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $265,365,702.03. This represents a 2.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Scholar Rock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.50.

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Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines that target growth factors involved in serious diseases. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company uses antibody-based approaches designed to act on growth factors in their inactive, latent forms. Its lead program, apitegromab, targets myostatin, a protein that limits muscle growth. Scholar Rock developed the therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, where it is intended to support muscle strength and motor function alongside treatments that address the underlying genetic cause.

Further Reading

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