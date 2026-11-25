State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,238,667 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.41% of Equifax worth $708,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,491,357,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 310.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,184,569 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $753,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,120 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $290,868,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $187,215,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $174,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Cowen set a $186.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $228.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $167.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $845,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,577.80. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 15,110 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.77, for a total transaction of $2,867,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,456,063.30. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,332,342. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc. is a global data, analytics and technology company best known as one of the major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States. The company traces its history to 1899, when it was founded as the Retail Credit Company, and adopted the Equifax name in 1975. Equifax provides consumer and business credit information, credit reports and scores, and tools for identity verification and fraud prevention. Its products also help businesses assess risk and make decisions about lending, customer relationships and marketing.

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