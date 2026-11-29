State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO - Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,209 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 568,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.15% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $217,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,227 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $68,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85,393 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 95,472 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $36,061,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $17,690,000. Amundi increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,763.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 38,778 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,006 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $366.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.63, for a total value of $539,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 625 shares in the company, valued at $241,018.75. This represents a 69.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.47, for a total transaction of $358,841.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $766,102.14. This represents a 31.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,049. Company insiders own 30.34% of the company's stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.9%

BIO opened at $362.17 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.73 and a 12 month high of $396.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $370.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.44.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.42. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories is a life science and diagnostics company founded in 1952 and headquartered in Hercules, California. It develops and supplies products and services used by researchers, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and clinical laboratories. Its Life Science segment provides instruments, reagents, consumables, and software for areas such as gene expression analysis, cell biology, protein research, and digital PCR. These tools support scientific research and the development of new therapies and diagnostic methods.

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