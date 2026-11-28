State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM - Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,901,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,914,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.10% of Core & Main worth $244,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 22.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,934 shares of the company's stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 52.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,461,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter worth about $36,622,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 target price on Core & Main and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Core & Main from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.09.

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Core & Main Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CNM opened at $44.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products in the United States. Its offerings include pipes, valves, hydrants, meters, fittings and related supplies used to build, maintain and repair public and private infrastructure. The company serves municipalities, utilities, contractors and other customers, and provides services such as product fabrication, technical support and project assistance. Core & Main became an independent company in 2017 after its waterworks business was separated from HD Supply.

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