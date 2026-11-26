State Street Corp decreased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,186,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of AST SpaceMobile worth $405,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 9,876.8% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,049,061 shares of the company's stock worth $93,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,546 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 109,486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,003,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,199,000 after buying an additional 1,002,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,644,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,259,000 after buying an additional 960,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,926,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,907,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $706,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 462,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,264,892.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $2,357,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,817.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about ASTS:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $78.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.80 to $55.70 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.70.

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AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 10.3%

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 439.71%. The business had revenue of $42.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. develops a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly with standard mobile phones, without requiring users to purchase specialized satellite devices. Its planned services include voice calls, text messaging and mobile broadband, delivered through partnerships with mobile network operators and integrated with their existing networks. The company is developing and deploying its BlueBird satellite system to provide coverage in areas where terrestrial cellular networks are unavailable or limited.

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