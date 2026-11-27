State Street Corp cut its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 667,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.41% of Valmont Industries worth $302,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $587.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $415.44 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $442.60 and its 200-day moving average is $474.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.28 and a 1 year high of $585.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 23.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries designs and manufactures products used in infrastructure and agriculture. Founded in 1946, the company has grown from a maker of steel irrigation equipment into a global provider of engineered products and services. Its infrastructure business supplies utility structures, poles and towers, lighting and traffic products, telecommunications structures, and protective coatings. These products support electric power, transportation, communications, and other infrastructure markets.

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