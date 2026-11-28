State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI - Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,254,871 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,850,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.80% of Glacier Bancorp worth $270,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $913,766,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511,059 shares of the company's stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 162,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,719,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,048,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $333.42 million during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Glacier Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Glacier Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Craig Langel acquired 1,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.48 per share, with a total value of $53,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 99,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,284.32. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its community banking subsidiaries, the company serves individuals, businesses and organizations across the western United States, including Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada. The company's banking services include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, residential mortgages and agricultural lending. Its subsidiaries also offer services such as online and mobile banking, cash management and other financial solutions for local businesses.

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