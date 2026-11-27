State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,677,038 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,205,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.35% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $297,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,448,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 122.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,768,862 shares of the company's stock worth $44,451,000 after acquiring an additional 975,383 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 96.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,711,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,195,000 after buying an additional 840,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 991,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 757,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,903,566 shares of the company's stock worth $68,205,000 after acquiring an additional 683,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.39.

View Our Latest Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.2%

MGY opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.39 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Magnolia Oil & Gas's revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on developing oil and natural gas resources in South Texas. Its operations target the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. The company's assets are concentrated in the Karnes and Giddings areas. Its production includes crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Magnolia was established in 2018 through a business combination with TPG Pace Holdings. It is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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