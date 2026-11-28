State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,239,957 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,051,441 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.53% of Hims & Hers Health worth $245,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Creek Drive Management Group LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.9% during the third quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 91,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 111.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the company's stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.1% during the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:HIMS opened at $15.00 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $890.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.13 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $398,226.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 456,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,964,577.40. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $95,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 293,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,111,253.60. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 105,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health operates a consumer-focused telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed health care providers and offers online consultations, treatment plans and prescription delivery. Its services cover areas including sexual health, hair loss, skin care, mental health and weight management. The company also sells over-the-counter and personal care products, with offerings that include vitamins, supplements and skin care products. Care and product availability varies by location and may require a consultation or prescription.

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