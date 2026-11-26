State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,298,019 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,073,895 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.15% of Aramark worth $444,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $1,411,586,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $1,041,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $140,853,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,742,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,077,000.

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Aramark Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:ARMK opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. Aramark has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Aramark had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.676-2.788 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Aramark's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Aramark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.81%.

Aramark declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. New Street Research set a $70.00 price objective on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aramark from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Aramark from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aramark from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities management services to organizations around the world. Its clients include schools and universities, hospitals and other healthcare providers, businesses, sports and entertainment venues, and correctional institutions. The company plans and operates dining programs, including meal preparation, catering, concessions, and retail food services. It also provides facilities services such as maintenance, cleaning, and related operational support tailored to client needs.

Further Reading

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