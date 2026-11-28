State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364,775 shares of the bank's stock after selling 9,332,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.50% of Associated Banc worth $239,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 163.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nykredit A S bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Patrick Ahern sold 1,309 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $40,382.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,349,471.55. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Associated Banc Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $463.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Associated Banc's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Associated Banc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Associated Banc from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASB

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It operates primarily through Associated Bank, providing banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and organizations across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company offers consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, lending, mortgage banking and cash-management solutions. Its services also include wealth management and related financial planning and trust services.

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