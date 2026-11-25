State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,343,772 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,725,446 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.85% of Ovintiv worth $598,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 14,833 shares of the company's stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,103 shares of the company's stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,537 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $73.61.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Ovintiv's payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Weiss Ratings raised Ovintiv from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Ovintiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in North America. Its operations include exploration, drilling and production, supported by infrastructure and marketing activities related to its energy products. The company's principal operating areas include the Permian Basin and Anadarko Basin in the United States, as well as the Montney formation in Canada. Its production serves energy markets through sales of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

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