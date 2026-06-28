State Street Corporation $STT is Metropolis Capital Ltd's 4th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,252,643 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 237,802 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 9.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.81% of State Street worth $285,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,498 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,139 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,528 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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State Street News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, COO Mostapha Tahiri sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,469,810.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,701.06. This represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $243,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,829.78. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,876 shares of company stock worth $5,866,583 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on State Street in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on State Street

State Street Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of STT stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $175.46. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $157.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.20. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. State Street's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.08%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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