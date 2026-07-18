SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 11,362 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 701.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,573 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7%

UNP opened at $301.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.00. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Article Title

Union Pacific received the first rail from Rocky Mountain Steel’s new $1.2 billion Pueblo mill, kicking off a seven-year domestic supply contract that could improve rail-input reliability and support efficiency. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive, with recent price-target increases and buy/outperform-style ratings helping reinforce expectations for stronger earnings and continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Article Title

Heading into Q2 results, earnings estimates have been rising as stronger freight demand may offset volume and supply-chain pressures, which could set up a positive catalyst if Union Pacific beats expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Article Title

A valuation article said Union Pacific looks fairly valued on cash flow, suggesting the shares may be closer to intrinsic value than deeply discounted, which is less of a near-term trading catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its Union Pacific stake by more than 90% while also slashing other railroad holdings, a move that may pressure sentiment around the sector amid merger uncertainty. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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