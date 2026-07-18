SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 4,398 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,435,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,842 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,535 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $281.72 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $315.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.40.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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