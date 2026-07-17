SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 272.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,099 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 3.0%

LOW opened at $216.00 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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