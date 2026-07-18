SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 40,040 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,701 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $537,676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 31,134.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company's stock worth $287,336,000 after buying an additional 10,185,477 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,406,537 shares of the company's stock worth $320,752,000 after buying an additional 5,720,867 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,659,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145,372 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0%

VICI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

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