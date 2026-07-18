Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 40,040 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
VICI Properties logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its VICI Properties stake by 66% in the first quarter, buying 40,040 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 100,701 shares worth about $2.75 million.
  • VICI Properties reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.82 versus the $0.71 consensus and revenue of $1.02 billion, while also guiding FY 2026 EPS to 2.440–2.470.
  • The REIT continues to attract income investors, paying a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, which annualizes to $1.80 and yields about 6.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,701 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $537,676,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 31,134.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,218,191 shares of the company's stock worth $287,336,000 after buying an additional 10,185,477 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,406,537 shares of the company's stock worth $320,752,000 after buying an additional 5,720,867 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,792,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,620 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,001.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,659,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145,372 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0%

VICI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. VICI Properties's payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in VICI Properties Right Now?

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Goldman are all stock piling the same asset… are you?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Goldman are all stock piling the same asset… are you?
From Awesomely (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines