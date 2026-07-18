SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,999 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,001,047 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $1,979,174,000 after acquiring an additional 252,307 shares during the period. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,472,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 406.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,288,253 shares of the mining company's stock worth $539,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,937 shares of the mining company's stock worth $488,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,121,189 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $436,735,000 after purchasing an additional 191,859 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $155.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AU stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.65. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $129.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 31.11%.The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. AngloGold Ashanti's dividend payout ratio is 68.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

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