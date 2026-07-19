SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Lumentum were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 118.8% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $732.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $865.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $710.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumentum

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 11,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.64, for a total value of $11,731,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702,712.76. The trade was a 46.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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