SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 424.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $325,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,371 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $170,888,000 after acquiring an additional 726,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its stake in United Airlines by 1,282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $74,960,000 after acquiring an additional 720,583 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.26.

View Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Down 2.9%

UAL opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Article Title

United Airlines delivered better-than-expected Q2 results, with earnings of $1.99 per share topping estimates and revenue rising 16.4% year over year, reinforcing that travel demand remains resilient. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UAL to $203 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside after the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that premium and international demand, plus strong yields, helped offset cost pressure and supported a higher full-year earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Article Title

United and Delta both posted strong quarters, but analysts are still debating which airline is the better buy as investors weigh valuation, demand trends and margin durability. Negative Sentiment: The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Article Title

The stock is under pressure because United warned that higher fuel costs could add nearly $6 billion in expenses in 2026, which could squeeze margins despite strong demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to United’s third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.50 to $3.50, which came in below Wall Street expectations and raised concerns that near-term profitability may soften. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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