SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,713.44. The trade was a 1.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.38 per share, with a total value of $88,681.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,588.76. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1%

SPG stock opened at $228.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business's revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Wolfe Research cut Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $212.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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