SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.3% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total value of $5,229,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,603.58. The trade was a 38.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,242,698.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,168.64. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 124,187 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GL

Globe Life Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE GL opened at $184.09 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.16 and a 1 year high of $184.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business's 50-day moving average is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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