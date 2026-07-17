SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.3% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,717,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Navigation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $557,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital lowered Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $275.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits against Intuit over alleged securities-law violations during the period from Aug. 22, 2025 to May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines now approaching; this keeps legal overhang front and center for investors. Article Title

Several law firms announced or promoted class-action lawsuits against Intuit over alleged securities-law violations during the period from Aug. 22, 2025 to May 20, 2026, with lead-plaintiff deadlines now approaching; this keeps legal overhang front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary referenced sharp reductions in sell-side price targets after Intuit cut TurboTax growth guidance, reinforcing concerns that near-term growth may be slowing and that expectations had been too high. Article Title

Analyst commentary referenced sharp reductions in sell-side price targets after Intuit cut TurboTax growth guidance, reinforcing concerns that near-term growth may be slowing and that expectations had been too high. Negative Sentiment: Additional investor alerts from multiple firms suggest more legal follow-through is likely, which can weigh on the stock as investors assess potential costs, distraction, and reputational damage. Article Title

Additional investor alerts from multiple firms suggest more legal follow-through is likely, which can weigh on the stock as investors assess potential costs, distraction, and reputational damage. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles arguing Intuit still has strong cash generation and solid growth characteristics, which may help limit downside over time if execution stabilizes. Article Title

Some recent commentary remains constructive, with articles arguing Intuit still has strong cash generation and solid growth characteristics, which may help limit downside over time if execution stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit also received a Zacks upgrade to Buy and broader bullish analyst coverage, but these positive views are being overshadowed in the near term by litigation risk and guidance concerns. Article Title

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $294.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock's fifty day moving average is $305.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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