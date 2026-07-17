SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 11.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,736 shares of the company's stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 83.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,052 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,463 shares of the company's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Datadog Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $262.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 690.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average of $163.88.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,533 shares of company stock valued at $325,887,030 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $218.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here