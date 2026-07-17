SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 25,604 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 181.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,682 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,888 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of DIS opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney’s cruise business reportedly generated about $3 billion last fiscal year, and the company is planning a major fleet expansion with five more ships as part of a $60 billion investment, highlighting a potentially strong long-term growth driver. Article link

Disney’s cruise business reportedly generated about $3 billion last fiscal year, and the company is planning a major fleet expansion with five more ships as part of a $60 billion investment, highlighting a potentially strong long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out new park and consumer-products experiences, including “Magic of Disney Animation” attractions, solar trash cans at Animal Kingdom, and a new Lorcana collection, which support its parks and licensing businesses. Article link

Disney is rolling out new park and consumer-products experiences, including “Magic of Disney Animation” attractions, solar trash cans at Animal Kingdom, and a new Lorcana collection, which support its parks and licensing businesses. Positive Sentiment: Lower inflation and easing oil prices could help consumer discretionary spending and support Disney’s parks, media, and entertainment demand. Article link

Lower inflation and easing oil prices could help consumer discretionary spending and support Disney’s parks, media, and entertainment demand. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and recognition stories, such as Ken Bunt’s lifetime achievement award, are broadly positive for the brand but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Article link

Disney-related lifestyle and recognition stories, such as Ken Bunt’s lifetime achievement award, are broadly positive for the brand but are unlikely to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg and other reports say the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over ABC’s “The View” and may escalate scrutiny of Disney’s broadcast licenses, creating a regulatory risk that could pressure the shares. Article link

Bloomberg and other reports say the FCC is nearing rulings against Disney over ABC’s “The View” and may escalate scrutiny of Disney’s broadcast licenses, creating a regulatory risk that could pressure the shares. Negative Sentiment: A separate report says Disney could face a potential US$100 million loss on the live-action “Moana” remake, adding concern around film profitability. Article link

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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