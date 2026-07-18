SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Crh Plc $CRH

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,250 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock worth $9,873,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,939,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,827,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $258,172,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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CRH Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.25. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $92.66 and a twelve month high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. The business's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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