Stenger Family Office LLC Has $27 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stenger Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,848 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.9% of Stenger Family Office LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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