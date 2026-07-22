Stenger Family Office LLC Has $28.84 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Stenger Family Office LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,896 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.2% of Stenger Family Office LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Taylor Securities Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,616,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,492 shares of the software giant's stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,332.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,746,017 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,262,509,000 after buying an additional 6,468,645 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 272,424 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $131,750,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 87,535 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $42,334,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a "market outperform" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Forty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $556.37.

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Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $397.75 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $349.20 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $399.87 and its 200 day moving average is $409.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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