Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,437 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in FedEx were worth $17,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 5,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total value of $1,636,431.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,309,477.04. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,146 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,438 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $313.21 on Monday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $345.36. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx's payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $445.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on FedEx from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.60.

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FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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