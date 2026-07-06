Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $22.71 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,366 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,437 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Virtu Financial worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Virtu Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.67.

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Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.0%

VIRT stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $786.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,198.38. The trade was a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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