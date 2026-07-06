Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,057 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.20% of Dutch Bros worth $16,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,312 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,527,324.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,174.49. The trade was a 48.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BROS. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Dutch Bros to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.33.

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Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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