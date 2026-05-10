Stephenson & Company Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 181.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Stephenson & Company Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CICC Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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